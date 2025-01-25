Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visits Parliament House

New Delhi [India], January 25 : Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is in India to attend the 76th National Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, visited the Parliament House on Friday.

The President held discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on India's rich parliamentary system and appreciated the architecture of the Parliament House.

On this occasion, Birla presented Prabowo Subianto with a copy of the Constitution of India and a replica of the Parliament House.

India and Indonesia have ancient ties spanning thousands of years. These ties, influenced by the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, are reflected in their cultural and civilizational relations, which have strengthened over time.

Earlier today, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto on Saturday, ahead of the President's participation as the Chief Guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors like defence, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

At the invitation of PM Modi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on a state visit to India.

This is Prabowo's first visit to India since assuming office in October 2024. Following his meeting with PM Modi, President Subianto underscored the historic ties and strategic partnership between Indonesia and India. He emphasized the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

In his press statement alongside PM Modi, Prabowo stated, "The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is on land donated by the Indian government before we were recognised by many other countries in the world. We will prioritise this relationship in the interest of long-term strategic partnership which we have agreed upon. We feel very honoured that I will be the Chief Guest tomorrow at the Republic Day parade and because the first Chief Guest in India's first Republic Day parade was President Sukarno, so this is a great honour for me."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor