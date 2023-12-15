Infibeam Avenues up 5% in trade after announcing foray into capital markets software

New Delhi, Dec 15 Infibeam Avenues is up 5 per cent in trade after it announced an acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in Pirimid Fintech.

Infibeam Avenues is trading at Rs 23.67, up 5.6 per cent on BSE.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a listed fintech company, announces its strategic foray into the capital markets and digital lending software market by acquiring a significant 49 per cent equity stake in Pirimid Fintech, investing Rs 25 crore to solidify this strategic partnership.

This move is in direct response to the surging demand in the thriving global capital markets for cutting-edge secured and zero latency AI backed software to streamline trading, research and investment processes.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the capital market, with stockbrokers, mutual funds, corporate treasuries, and investment banks using AI backed trading software for algorithmic trading strategies, which not only boosts performance, accuracy, and returns but also enhances compliance, fraud detection and prevention.

Alongside its established presence in the capital markets technology space, Pirimid Fintech is also making significant strides in the digital lending sector with capabilities around modern loan origination systems, data sourcing and advanced business rule engine (BRE).

Leveraging the expertise and technological foundation provided by Infibeam Avenues, Pirimid Fintech is poised to develop innovative digital lending solutions to streamline the lending process, offering faster and more efficient credit disbursement, enhanced customer experience, and improved risk management through advanced data analytics and AI algorithms.

