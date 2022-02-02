Inflation at its highest in 2 years in Pakistan

New Delhi, Feb 2 Pakistan continues to reel under high inflation. The country's general inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) clocked in at 24-month peak of 13 per cent in January as prices of almost all commodities and utilities maintained a growing trend.

The sectors that posted double-digit growth in prices when compared to January 2021 included perishable and non-perishable food items, energy, transportation, clothing, restaurants and health, reported Dawn news.

While household and energy rates increased by 15.5 per cent, the transport sector led the inflationary trend with an increase of over 23 per cent, followed by 13 per cent and 14 per cent for perishable and non-perishable food items, restaurants and hotels 13 per cent and clothing 12 per cent.

This is the highest CPI inflation since January 2020 when it was 14.6 per cent.

The CPI inflation for urban population increased by 13 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.7 per cent in the previous month and 5 per cent in January 2021.

The CPI inflation for rural population was registered to have increased by 12.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.6 per cent in the previous month and 6.6 per cent in January 2021, reported Dawn news.

