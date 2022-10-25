Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy congratulates son-in-law Rishi Sunak
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 25, 2022 09:45 AM 2022-10-25T09:45:41+5:30 2022-10-25T09:46:19+5:30
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who lost the contest against Liz Truss in September this year to replace Boris ...
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who lost the contest against Liz Truss in September this year to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s PM, is set to take over as the next Prime Minister after his rival Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race.