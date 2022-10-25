Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy congratulates son-in-law Rishi Sunak

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who lost the contest against Liz Truss in September this year to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s PM, is set to take over as the next Prime Minister after his rival Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race.

NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys and father-in-law of Britain’s next PM Rishi Sunak congratulated first Indian Origin PM and exuded confidence that the new PM will do his best for the United Kingdom. “Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," Murthy said. Rishi Sunak, an Oxford University and Stanford graduate, got married to Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty in 2009 and has two daughters Anoushka and Krishna.