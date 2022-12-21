Infosys recognized with 'A' score for transparency on climate change

Bengaluru, Dec 21 Infosys has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual 'A List', an official statement said on Wednesday.

Based on data reported through CDP's 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Infosys is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A' out of nearly 15,000 companies scored.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.

In 2022, over 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with $6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities through CDP's platform.

A record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D-based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness, and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

Infosys has been featured in the leadership category under the CDP Climate Change disclosure for the seventh year in a row. This achievement is a testament to our climate action efforts, while also demonstrating climate-related risk management, mitigation initiatives, transparent disclosures on emissions, and emission reduction initiatives across the supply and value chain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor