INS Sahyadri, Kolkata host onboard naval reception for Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], August 4 : Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kolkata on Thursday hosted an onboard naval reception for Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

“INS Sahyadri & INS Kolkata honoured to host Hon'ble PM Marape onboard Naval reception on Aug 3. Thank PM's inspiring address on coexistence,encouraging regular defence visits. Thank Hon'ble Ministers Daki, Tkatchenko, Schnaubelt, Masiu; Governors Parkop, Bird & Sasindran. Landmark in bilateral ties!” the Indian High Commission, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea tweeted on Friday.

INS Sahyadri and Kolkata, deployed in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR), on Wednesday arrived at Port Moresby to enhance maritime partnership and cooperation with Papua New Guinea.

During the port call, the crew from the two ships will engage with personnel from PNG Defence Forces in a wide range of activities including professional interactions, cultural exchanges, Yoga sessions and ships visits.

The port call is aimed at strengthening ties between India and Papua New Guinea in the maritime domain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Naval teams performed Yoga at the Port Moresby harbour in Papua New Guinea, along with the local residents, the Indian High Commission, Port Moresby said on Thursday.

The Indian sailors were led by Captain Rajan Kapoor, Indian Naval Ships (INS) Sahyadri and they were joined by Papua New Guineans from Active City Development Program, NCD.

“Today Yoga performed in Port Moresby by Indian Sailors, led by Capt Rajan Kapoor, INS Sahyadri, joined by Papua New Guineans from Active City Development Program, NCD. Yoga for humanity! Vasudheiva Kutumbakam. Pl enjoy the clip!” the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

“Yoga at Port Moresby harbour by Indian Naval Teams! Welcome PNGians who participated,” it added in a subsequent tweet.INS Sahyadri (Frigate class) and INS Kolkata (Destroyer class) are on a goodwill visit to Papua New Guinea and will be docked at Port Moresby from August 2-4, the High Commission of India in Port Moresby said in a statement.

India and Papua New Guinea enjoy warm and friendly relations. The two nations have formalized diplomatic ties since 19 May 1976. India opened its High Commission in Port Moresby in April 1996.

