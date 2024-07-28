INS Tabar reaches Saint Petersburg for Russian Navy Day celebrations

St Petersburg, July 28 Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar arrived at Saint Petersburg to participate in the 328th Russian Navy Day celebration, on Sunday.

The ship, part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command, was given a "warm welcome" by the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN).

Professional interactions and conduct of passing exercise (PASSEX) between both navies will also take place during INS Tabar's visit to Russia.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, around 200 ships and boats of various classes are involved in the Naval Parade being held in St. Petersburg.

"This visit further strengthens maritime cooperation between the two nations, underpinned by the interoperability between the navies and is aligned to GoI's policy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the Indian Navy posted on X.

INS Tabar, is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia. The ship is commanded by Captain MR Harish and has a complement of 280 personnel. It is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy.

Earlier this month, the Indian Naval Ship visited Casablanca in Morocco on a three-day visit.

