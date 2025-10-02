INS Trikand makes port call at Italy's Taranto, bolstering defence ties

Rome, Oct 2 Indian Naval Ship Trikand, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, called at Italy's Taranto during its ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean Sea.

The port call, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen their growing defence cooperation and maritime partnership, happened on September 28, the Indian Navy stated on Thursday.

During the visit, the ship's crew engaged in professional exchanges and cross-deck visits. These interactions focused on sharing best practices and enhancing mutual interoperability between the two navies.

"Captain Sachin Kulkarni, CO INS Trikand called on Rear Admiral Andrea Petroni, Second Naval Division Commander of the Italian Navy. The ship has now proceeded for the next phase of deployment," the Indian Navy posted on X.

On September 21, INS Trikand called at Limassol in Cyprus with the visit reflecting shared strategic interests and the mutual resolve to promote peace, security, and prosperity across the Mediterranean region.

Activities during the port call included professional interactions, yoga, and a cultural exchange onboard. The ship was also open to visitors on September 23.

"The visit will strengthen defence and maritime cooperation, including enhanced coordination in maritime security and capacity-building initiatives. It will also bolster people-to-people connections and cultural ties, celebrating the longstanding friendship and shared values between India and Cyprus," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Before arriving in Cyprus, the stealth frigate of the Indian Navy called at Salamis Bay, Greece on September 13.

During the visit, INS Trikand participated in the maiden bilateral maritime exercise between India and Greece which envisaged to enhance interoperability, refine tactical skills and deepen operational synergy.

During the port call at Salamis Bay, INS Trikand also engaged in a host of activities to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation and collaboration. This included interaction with senior military officials, discussions, cross deck visits and cultural exchanges to promote people-to-people connect. It was followed by sea phase of the exercise.

