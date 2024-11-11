INS Vela makes port call at Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 11 : The Indian Navy's Kalvari Class Submarine, INS Vela, made a port call at Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of its deployment on November 10.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Indian Navy's Kalvari Class Submarine - INS Vela, recently made a port call at Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of her deployment. The submarine was ceremonially received by the Defence Advisor in Colombo."

The Indian Navy further said that the visit aligns with India's SAGAR initiative and emphasised that the visit bolsters "friendship, cooperation, and interoperability" between India and Sri Lanka.

"This visit symbolises the strengthening of India - Sri Lanka maritime ties, fostering friendship, cooperation, and interoperability between the two nations, Sri Lanka and India. This visit aligns with India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, emphasising collective regional security and growth," the post further said.

Notably, INS Vela, a submarine serving in the Indian Navy, arrived at the port of Colombo on Sunday on a formal visit, the Sri Lankan Navy said. The visiting submarine was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in precision with naval traditions.

INS Vela is a 67.5m long submarine with a crew of 53 and it is commanded by Commander Kapil Kumar.

During the submarine's stay in Colombo, its crew is expected to participate in activities organized by the Sri Lanka Navy to strengthen camaraderie between the two navies, the Sri Lankan Navy added.

In addition, personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy are expected to visit the submarine to take part in an awareness programme on its operational features. Moreover, the crew members of the submarine are expected to explore some of the tourist attractions in the country.

Concluding the official visit, INS Vela will depart the island on November 13.

Notably, India and Sri Lanka have a legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and linguistic interaction and the relationship between the two countries is more than 2,500 years old. Trade and investment have grown and there is cooperation in the fields of development, education, culture and defence, according to the Consulate General of india in Sri Lanka's Hambantota.

