'Inspired, blessed, thrilled': Indian community ecstatic on meeting PM Modi in Oman

Muscat, Dec 18 Members of the Indian community on Thursday expressed their joy after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a community event in Oman's capital Muscat, stressing that they were inspired by his address and are yearning to do something for their country.

PM Modi addressed a large gathering of the Indian community in Muscat at an event named 'Maitri Parv', highlighting in his speech India’s stellar achievements in multiple sectors, ranging from digital payment ecosystems, including UPI, to space missions including Gaganyaan. He also spoke about how the country’s cultural heritage was marking its presence on the global stage.

A school student who attended the event said, "It was such an honour to meet him. I cannot describe the moment when he spoke with me. He was so friendly and talked to all of us. He came in 2018 also but I couldn't meet him. So, I'm so grateful that my school gave me this opportunity to come and meet him."

The large gathering at the community programme in Muscat also included more than 700 students from various Indian schools. This year holds special significance for Indian schools in Oman as they celebrate 50 years of their establishment in the country.

A member of the Indian diaspora said, "We are all inspired by this and this is the future of our country. We are really blessed to be here. We would really like to thank everyone who made this event a grand success. Everyone enjoyed it and the whole environment surrounding us when the PM was speaking was really really inspirational. We would like to thank God for giving us this opportunity."

Another member of the Indian diaspora expressed his delight on seeing PM Modi, calling him the man behind developing India. He said that PM Modi is not only working for the growth of India but also the world.

"PM Modi is the man behind developing India. So, when we saw such a personality in front of us, we were absolutely thrilled. We want him to do more for India, more for our country and more for the whole world. He is modernising India and the whole world. He said today that Omani students should join the space development programmes which India is leading. So, he wants to share everything that he is doing and that is what Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is."

A member of the Indian community said, "We were already very excited while he was coming and are now charged up so much that we really want to do something for our country. We are so proud of our country".

Another student said that he was very excited to see India and Oman working together in education, science and space sectors. "We wish good luck to India and Oman. Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said.

PM Modi began his address amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi, Modi' from the audience who were excited to see him. The Prime Minister emphasised the growing footprint of the Indian community, acknowledging their role in fostering better relations with foreign nations.

PM Modi said that 'Maitri Parv' celebrates the friendship, shared history, and prosperous future for India and Oman, hailing the Indian diaspora as a live example of coexistence and cooperation.

"I am seeing mini India in front of me...Today we have gathered here as a family. Today, we are celebrating our country, our team India. India is diverse, and our culture is deeply rooted in its strength. Every day brings a new colour, every season a new celebration, and every tradition a new thought, and that is why no matter where we Indians go or live, we always respect diversity. We readily adapt to the culture and customs of our new surroundings," he said.

"Here in Oman, I witness this happening in front of me. The Indian diaspora is a living example of coexistence and cooperation. Our rich cultural heritage was recently honoured as UNESCO included Diwali in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Now, Diwali's 'diya' will illuminate not just our house but also the entire world. This is a matter of pride for Indians across the world. This global recognition of Diwali is a recognition of our light that spreads hope, harmony and a message of humanity," he added.

PM Modi noted that the success of Indian schools in Oman would not have been possible without the support of late Sultan Qaboos bin Said. He also thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for helping and protecting Indians who live in Oman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor