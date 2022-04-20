Instagram was down and this is how netizens reacted on Twitter

Published: April 20, 2022

The services of social media platform Instagram were down globally for a while on Tuesday night but have now been restored.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access Instagram. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

However, the service was restored after a brief disruption.

Netizens took to Twitter, reporting their inability to access the social media platform.

A user said: "It's not your wifi that's down, it's Instagram down once again."

Another said: "Instagram down Chalo now I can sleep early without any guilt".

As per the outage tracking website Downdetector, Instagram was down since 10:45 pm Indian Standard time (IST). As per the website, most users were facing issues with loading the feed and profiles.

Instagram is an online photo-sharing and social networking service that lets users take pictures, apply filters to them and share those pictures in several ways, including through social networks such as Twitter and Facebook.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

