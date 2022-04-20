Instagram was down and this is how netizens reacted on Twitter

The services of social media platform Instagram were down globally for a while on Tuesday night but have now been restored.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access Instagram. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

However, the service was restored after a brief disruption.

Netizens took to Twitter, reporting their inability to access the social media platform.

A user said: "It's not your wifi that's down, it's Instagram down once again."

Another said: "Instagram down Chalo now I can sleep early without any guilt".

As per the outage tracking website Downdetector, Instagram was down since 10:45 pm Indian Standard time (IST). As per the website, most users were facing issues with loading the feed and profiles.

