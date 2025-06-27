Instead of providing security, Bangladesh Govt projected it as illegal land use: India expresses dismay over Durga Temple demolition in Dhaka

New Delhi [India], June 27 : India has expressed dismay over Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus-led interim government's decision to allow demolition of a makeshift Durga Temple in Khilkhet in Dhaka, saying that the governnment instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use and allowed the destruction of the temple.

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the action has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted.

When asked about Temple demolition in Bangladesh, he said, "We understand that extremists were clamouring for demolishing the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use allowing and they allowed the destruction of the temple today."

"This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and religious institutions," he added.

Bangladesh Railway authorities on Thursday demolished a makeshift Durga Temple constructed on its land in Dhaka's Khilkhet. The temple was demolished three days after a mob demanded the removal of the temple. The Bangladesh Railway authorities said that they demolished Khilkhet Sarbojanin Shri Shri Durga Mandir as it was constructed illegally on railway land.

The decision of the authorities has been condemned by several minority organisations, alleging that the authorities demolished the temple without providing prior notice to the community people.

The temple committee members alleged that a mob of more than 500 people, with sticks, took position in the temple while the worshippers were staying in the temple at about 9 pm (local time) on Monday, Bangladesh-based newspaper New Age reported. They alleged that the railway authorities only demolished the temple while all other establishments remained untouched.

Speaking to New Age, the committee secretary Arjun Roy said that they took permission from the railway authorities to celebrate Durga puja there in the past year and to use the place for their worshipping temporarily.

He further said, "But the authorities demolished everything today without giving us a prior notice. We are very disheartened over the incident."

Speaking to New Age, Bangladesh Railway's Dhaka divisional estate officer Md Nasir Uddin Mahmud said that the demolition of the temple and other illegal establishments began at about 10 am(local time). According to him, a number of establishments were built on the railway's land illegally and they came to know regarding the makeshift temple on Monday.

Md Nasir Uddin Mahmud stated that the temple's committee did not take permission from the uahtorites, New Age reported. The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, the Mahanagor Sarbojanin Puja Committee, and the Minority Rights Movement in separate statements condemned the mob incident and the demolition of the temple.

