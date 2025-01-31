"Interesting to hear about Indian perspective", says Serbian Ambassador Pavic as 2025 Budget session commences

New Delhi [India], January 31 : Serbian Ambassador to India, Sinisa Pavic said on Friday that it was interesting to hear about India's perspective, tendencies and intentions and said that Serbia looks forward towards a year of successful cooperation with India.

Speaking to ANI, the Ambassador noted that it was his second time attending this session and to listening the speech of President Droupadi Murmu, whom he added that Serbia has the "honour to host in our country in March 2023".

Ambassador Pavic also remarked that it was "wonderful" to come to the new parliament building.

The ambassador said that although it was a challenge to follow all the data, at the same time, it is always interesting, for all of us to hear about perspectives, tendencies, intentions from the Indian side."

He noted that it was a pleasure to listen and was also able to find "wonderful coincidences and complementarity between ambitions of Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and my government."

In his remarks, Ambassador Pavic expressed confidence in India-Serbia ties and said, "We're looking forward to have successful cooperation between our two countries and development of entire India".

Foreign diplomats had arrived at the Parliament ahead of the 2025 budget session on Friday.

Diplomats from several countries such as Bazil, Japan, Slovakia, Serbia, South Korea amongst others were seen arriving at the Parliament.

The budget session of the Parliament commenced today with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stated that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world.

The President said that the government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, soon after, both houses were adjourned for the day. According to the Economic Survey, India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26.

The survey highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption. It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Notably, the budget session of parliament will begin on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4.

