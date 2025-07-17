"Interesting to know what MP highlights in tourism, film industry ": Spanish Film Commission President on meeting with CM Mohan Yadav

Madrid [Spain], July 17 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with Juan Manuel Guimerans, President of the Spanish Film Commission, who lauded the Indian state as a promising and balanced tourism destination.

Describing his recent meeting with state representatives as "fantastic" and "profitable," Guimerans highlighted the untapped potential of Madhya Pradesh for Spanish audiences and emphasised the shared goal of promoting film as both an industry and a driver of tourism under the new MoU.

"This was a fantastic meeting. He is a very interesting person himself. Moreover, he is representing a very interesting and not-so-well-known state for Spanish people yet. For me, it's been very interesting to know about what Madhya Pradesh highlights in tourism, the film industry and so on. It was a profitable meeting," he said.

"The main goal of the Spanish Film Commission is to promote film as an industry and also film as a tourism driver. Those are the main goals of the MoU, and those are the main fields we are focusing on. First, to build more filmy relations between Madhya Pradesh and Spain and to make films shot in Madhya Pradesh or in Spain as a tourist driver for visitors from both countries... Madhya Pradesh is a very balanced tourism destination," Guimerans said.

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav held talks with business leaders on investment opportunities in the state.

La delegación de alto nivel encabezada por el Honorable Ministro Principal de Madhya Pradesh sostuvo múltiples reuniones individuales con líderes empresariales de Grupo Gransolar, Moeve, Banco Santander, AeroGyrocopter y Nature Bio Foods, durante las cuales discutieron las… pic.twitter.com/7Hf7c2LhqG— India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) July 16, 2025

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain said, "The high-level delegation led by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh held multiple one-on-one meetings with business leaders from Grupo Gransolar, Moeve, Banco Santander, AeroGyrocopter and Nature Bio Foods, during which they discussed key investment opportunities in the state of Madhya Pradesh."

Under the ‘Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025’, the first day of the Spain visit included an interaction with industry leaders at the Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum held in Madrid. Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment opportunities across sectors such as tourism,… pic.twitter.com/Yf3SIFWKUv — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 16, 2025

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025', the first day of the Spain visit included an interaction with industry leaders at the Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum held in Madrid. Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment opportunities across sectors such as tourism, minerals, IT, medical tourism, textiles, renewable energy, sports infrastructure, logistics, and food processing. Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for investment. Come, Madhya Pradesh welcomes all."

Mohan Yadav will remain in Spain until July 19. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, and explore business and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He will also take part in a leadership dialogue, interact with business forums in Madrid and Barcelona, meet members of the Indian community, and go on an industry tour.

