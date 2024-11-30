"Interim Bangladesh government failed to protect minorities": Chairman Muslim Students' Organisation India

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 : Chairman of the Muslim Students' Organisation of India, Shujaat Ali Quadri on Saturday expressed concerns over the interim government's inability to safeguard minority groups in Bangladesh and stated that the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has failed to "protect the minorities, especially Hindus."

Speaking to ANI, Quadri stated, "The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has been failed to protect the minorities, especially Hindus, and also the other sects like Ahmadiyyas, Sufis, Barelvis and even Christians."

"We have seen in the news that several temples have been destroyed. The targeted killing of Hindus and Sufi Barelvi leaders has been carried out. So, I think the government led by Muhammad Yunus has been failed to protect the minorities." he added.

Further, Quadri warned that the volatile situation in Bangladesh poses a significant threat to regional security, particularly in India, South Asia, and Asia.

"The forces that are working in Bangladesh are now very radical, very fundamental in nature. Even we have seen the news that Hizb ut-Tahrir an Islamic fundamentalist political organisation, which is now very active in Bangladesh. So, this is very disperting news for the regional security of India, South Asia, Asia and other countries. Even the seven Indian states are very connected and connected to Bangladesh. So if there are any changes, any volatile situation is carrying in Bangladesh that will affect India's internal security," Quadri told ANI.

Quadri has condemned the demand to ban ISKCON, stating that it is an "inappropriate act" by fundamentalist groups who are allegedly backed by Pakistan and its government.

"ISKCON is a humanitarian and social NGO working worldwide. ISKCON is a very prestigious institution that is working across the world providing food, relief and other humanitarian assistance to needy people," he said.

"Even we have seen the last flood that was in Bangladesh. The ISKCON members distributed a lot of assistance to the Muslims beyond the religion, caste and creed. So it is very unfortunate that people then some people are demanding to ban this con in Bangladesh. I think this is an inappropriate act, doing by some fundamentalist that is on the behest of Pakistan and their government," he added.

Highlighting the situation in Bangladesh, Quadri noted that the "situation is very dangerous and concerning. "

"The news that is coming from Bangladesh is very concerning, especially the atrocities going on, among minorities, especially Hindus. And also the atrocities are being carried out against the Sufis, Barelvis and their mosques, their dargahs, several temples and Sufi Khanqaq Dargah has been destroyed by the fundamentalist goons of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. The situation is very dangerous and concerning," he said.

Quadri's comments come amid growing concerns about the safety and well-being of minority communities in Bangladesh. The country has witnessed a surge in violent attacks against Hindus and other minority groups, prompting calls for greater protection and support.

The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples, being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The international community has expressed concern over the situation, with India's Ministry of External Affairs stating that it is "concerned" about the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for the protection of minorities.

On the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities."

"We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, and increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests," he added.

