International Campaign for Tibet alleges "systematic censorship" of Tibetan content on Chinese platforms

Washington DC [United States], July 25 : The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), in its recent report, has highlighted the "severe challenges" faced by Tibetan users on platforms like Douyin and other prominent Chinese social media channels due to a "systematic censorship" of Tibetan content.

The report stated that these platforms are part of Beijing's broader strategy to diminish Tibetan language and culture in favour of promoting Mandarin.

Despite assertions by Chinese authorities that they support minority languages, including Tibetan, there has been no official acknowledgment or response to protests from Tibetans regarding these discriminatory practices, claims ICT.

According to the International Campaign for Tibet, Tibetans engaging in online commerce and communication encounter significant barriers such as blocked livestreams and restricted comments in Tibetan.

This censorship severely limits their ability to freely engage online. Even Tibetan medical professionals are impacted, as they are unable to effectively communicate with patients in Tibetan due to language restrictions imposed by platforms like Douyin.

The report underscores that these actions are part of a deliberate effort to enhance the dominance of Mandarin while suppressing Tibetan cultural expression. This contradicts official claims of respecting ethnic minority languages and suggests governmental complicity in enforcing policies that undermine Tibetan language rights, despite constitutional protections.

This situation raises broader concerns about freedom of expression and cultural preservation in Tibet, echoing ongoing struggles faced by Tibetan advocates like Tashi Wangchuk, who continue to advocate for language rights amid repression.

ICT further stated that the stringent censorship and monitoring of Tibetan-related content on social media platforms like Douyin reflect a systematic approach to control narratives and silence dissenting voices, aligning with the broader objectives of the Chinese Communist Party.

This suppression extends globally, as seen in instances where platforms such as TikTok are used to harass Tibetan communities abroad, highlighting the international impact of these restrictive policies. The ongoing restrictions on Tibetan language use online and the lack of official response to grievances highlight a troubling pattern of neglect and suppression. This situation raises serious concerns about the future of Tibetan cultural identity and linguistic heritage under Chinese governance, the report added.

In the Tibetan region, the Chinese government has promoted a bilingual education policy where Mandarin Chinese is increasingly emphasised over Tibetan.

This policy has led to Mandarin becoming the primary language of instruction in many schools, reducing the prominence of Tibetan language education. There have been reports of restrictions on teaching Tibetan language in schools beyond a certain level, particularly in higher education institutions. This limits opportunities for Tibetan language development and higher education in Tibetan.

As per reports, the Chinese government exercises strict control over textbooks and publications in Tibetan areas, ensuring that materials align with state-approved narratives and ideologies. This control extends to content related to Tibetan language and culture.

