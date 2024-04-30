International Conference on Advancements in Autism Research concludes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 30 (ANI/WAM): The International Conference on Advancements in Autism Research, themed "Challenges and Solutions," called upon experts, scientists, specialists, practitioners, parents, and early coordination between universities and relevant scientific centres and stressed the importance of enhancing scientific research related to biomarkers for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at the highest international level to achieve accreditation for research results.

Additionally, it highlighted the importance of academic communication among all relevant faculties to document and exchange experiences and information on the latest research developments related to autism spectrum disorder.

After the conference, participants, including experts and specialists in behavioural modification, biomedical sciences, and related fields, along with representatives from more than 20 countries worldwide, extended their deepest gratitude to Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), for sponsoring the conference for the second consecutive year.

They praised the care and rehabilitation provided to people of determination in the UAE and the programmes offered by the ZHO for these groups through its centres in Abu Dhabi.

The conference, in its twelfth edition, was held under the generous patronage of Sheikh Khalid, organised by the ZHO in collaboration and coordination with ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and Lotus Holistic Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi.

Abdullah Abdulali Al-Hamidan, the Secretary-General of ZHO, noted that the conference was distinguished by its outcomes and recommendations, which will be implemented in the next phase through the participation of stakeholders who will develop an action plan for their execution.

Speaking on behalf of Al-Hamidan at the closing session, Nafea Al-Hammadi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the ZHO, highlighted the intensive efforts made during the conference days to present and discuss the latest developments in autism research.

This included about 20 sessions, 41 specialised workshops, 91 lectures, and several dialogues with parents and decision-makers, involving over 100 speakers from more than 20 countries specialising in behavioural modification, biomedical sciences, and related fields.

He emphasised that these efforts will greatly enhance awareness and knowledge among all attendees and participants, undoubtedly contributing to improving the level of services provided to individuals with autism spectrum disorder, their families, and caregivers.

The conference called for a survey to enumerate cases of autism at the national level, disclosing multiple cases for utilisation in studies and research. It advocated for the increased use of artificial intelligence in educating children with autism as a means of diagnosis and education.

Moreover, it urged for intensified awareness programmes for all segments of society, identifying early warning signs for newborns to acquaint them with early symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The conference emphasised the necessity of working to protect children with autism and guiding students on how to interact with this group.

It advocated for activating educational institutions to care for integrating children with autism into mainstream schools, providing supportive personnel for educational integration, especially the accompanying teachers, and encouraging educational programmes across various disciplines to work with autistic children.

Furthermore, the conference called for health units to apply preliminary survey forms to identify the most severe cases of autism spectrum disorder and refer them for diagnosis and early intervention services.

It advocated for the formation of representative research groups comprising various specialists willing to collaborate from different countries in the field of autism research and forming teams with integrated specialities. (ANI/WAM)

The conference also recommended the establishment of a laboratory for conducting medical analyses based on scientifically endorsed and published biological indicators in high-impact scientific journals. It stressed the importance of a balanced healthy diet during pregnancy and early years and avoiding caesarean section except in necessary cases.

Participants in the conference called for providing suitable employment opportunities for autistic students to demonstrate their competence according to labour market requirements, promoting talents and hobbies, and showcasing the works of outstanding individuals in various scientific, educational, sports, and artistic fields.

Additionally, they advocated for conducting workshops and lectures for professionals in the autism field on parents' mental health and positive interaction with children, empowering understanding of their needs.

Heba Hegres, the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the United Nations, expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE. She thanked the ZHO for sponsoring, sustaining, and organising the very important conference. She congratulated the organisation on the decision to prepare and publish the first peer-reviewed and specialised scientific journal on autism, adhering to global scientific and academic standards.

In a press statement, she emphasised the importance of the conference topics regarding the crucial and central role of the family in the lives of individuals with autism and people with disabilities in general, to provide them with support and advocacy without disrupting their independent living. In this context, she expressed her strong belief in this role and her determination to conduct an independent study on this topic. (ANI/WAM)

