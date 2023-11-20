International forum to discuss 'Role of Media in Hatred and Violence' in Jeddah

Dubai [UAE], November 20 (ANI/WAM): An international forum entitled "The Role of Media in Hatred and Violence" will be held in Jeddah on November 26. It will be organised by the Union of News Agencies of the OIC Member States (UNA) and the Muslim World League (MWL).

To address the inadequacies in media coverage of international affairs, including the Palestinian cause, the forum will delve into various topics, primarily bias and misinformation in the international media.

The forum will be attended by the directors of news agencies in UNA member states, heads of international unions of news agencies, representatives of international media institutions, and media organs affiliated with the OIC, in addition to numerous diplomats and journalists. (ANI/WAM)

