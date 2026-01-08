International Solar Alliance to remain focused on its objectives despite US withdrawal: Sources

New Delhi [India], January 8 : The government has noted media reports citing the US' decision to withdraw from 66 international organisations, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), sources said on Thursday, stating that the Alliance remains focused on its objective of supporting its member countries in scaling up solar energy in line with their needs.

Trump Administration on Wednesday (local time) withdrew from 66 international organisations, including the ISA. Sources said the Solar Alliance comprises 125 member and signatory countries and will continue to work in line with the needs of its members to achieve universal energy access.

The sources said that the ISA will continue to prioritise cooperation with Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the development and deployment of solar energy solutions.

According to sources, the Alliance remains focused on mobilising finance, building capacity, and reducing risk perceptions associated with solar energy projects to accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

US President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum on Wednesday directing the withdrawal from 66 international organisations, conventions and treaties, including the ISA, that his administration has determined to be "contrary to the interests of the United States".

The memorandum stated that the decision follows a comprehensive review ordered under Executive Order 14199, issued on February 4, 2025, which mandated an assessment of all international intergovernmental organisations, conventions and treaties involving US membership, funding or support.

According to the memorandum, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in consultation with the United States Representative to the United Nations, submitted a report identifying organisations and agreements "found to be inconsistent with US interests".

After reviewing the findings and consulting Cabinet members, the President concluded that continued participation in certain bodies, both within the United Nations and in non-UN bodies, was no longer in the country's interest.

The ISA is a joint initiative between India and France that brings countries together to address climate change by promoting and deploying solar energy solutions.

According to ISA website, the idea was conceived on the sidelines of the COP21 climate conference in Paris in 2015.

After an amendment to its Framework Agreement in 2020, membership was opened to all United Nations member states.

The Alliance aims to mobilise USD 1 trillion in solar investments by 2030 while lowering the costs of solar technologies and financing.

