Internet services shut down in Balochistan amid ongoing protest over enforced disappearances

Kench [Balochistan], October 24 : The internet services were temporarily shut down in the Kech district of Balochistan amid ongoing protests called by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee against the enforced disappearances on Wednesday, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protest was set to take place at Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat, Kench district at 4:00 pm (local time). However, according to The Balochistan Post, the mobile networks were suspended in the region so the protest did not get live coverage and updates on time.

The Balochistan Post further reported that the Baloch Yakjehti Committee had called for a protest against the enforced disappearances in Turbat but 4G services of mobile network were shut down to stop the protest.

On Tuesday, similar measures of shutting down the internet took place in Khuzdar after protests against the enforced disappearances. Massive police were deployed in Khuzdar to oppose the protesters. On the other hand, police blocked Lasbella Press Club in Hubli Chowk to stop the protesters from marching towards the site.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "...In Khuzdar, there was a heavy contingent of police force harassing the protestors and internet service was down. Moreover, today in Turbat, the same procedure was followed to sabotage freedom of assembly. Wherever there is a peaceful assembly of the Baloch, the State authorities do their utmost to prevent it or resort to violence. The internet and communications are blocked leaving entire cities in trouble and loss..."

Baloch Yakjehti Committee is leading protests all over Balochistan under the theme “Breaking Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances”. In this campaign peaceful assemblies are being held in different districts of Balochistan. The campaign started from Karachi where the… pic.twitter.com/jowyPBVusk— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) October 23, 2024

The enforced disappearances have been a matter of human rights concern in the state. This Baloch genocide where hundreds of people were abducted by the police force has created fear in the minds of the Baloch people.

The peaceful protesters are being held by the police forces which violated the freedom of speech and assembly in the society. Bloch nationalists are fighting for autonomy and right over local resources but the Pakistan authority has taken various violent measures to curb such voices.

