INTERPOL elects Brazil's Valdecy Urquiza as new Secretary General

Glasgow [United Kingdom], November 5 : The INTERPOL General Assembly has elected Valdecy Urquiza, a Federal Police Commissioner from Brazil, as the organisation's new Secretary General.

INTERPOL confirmed this via a post on X about the same.

Urquiza, who will succeed Germany's Jurgen Stock, will officially take on the role on Thursday, 7 November, marking the first time a Brazilian and representative from the global south has led the world's largest international policing body.

"Together, we can build an INTERPOL that serves as a beacon of hope and security, standing shoulder to shoulder with every police force, in every country, to create a safer world for all," Urquiza said, as reported by Interpol in a post on X.

This election was the culmination of a well-coordinated campaign by Brazil's Federal Police, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aimed at securing Urquiza's appointment. Having previously served as INTERPOL's Vice President for the Americas, Urquiza has significant experience in international policing.

He currently heads International Cooperation at the Brazilian Federal Police and has held key roles within INTERPOL, including as Assistant Director in the Organised and Emerging Crimes Directorate in Lyon, France. His new role underscores a commitment to shaping an INTERPOL that is ready for evolving global threats.

"My commitment is to shape an INTERPOL that doesn't just meet today's demands but anticipates and prepares for the challenges of tomorrow," he added, INTERPOL shared in another post on X.

INTERPOL's General Assembly's decision to endorse Urquiza came after his nomination was submitted to the body in June 2024. INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi remarked on Urquiza's appointment at that time, saying, "Mr Urquiza impressed the Executive Committee with his experience, vision, and commitment to international policing."

Al-Raisi emphasised that with the rise in transnational crime, Urquiza's leadership would be pivotal in enhancing INTERPOL's capabilities in global crime-fighting and cooperation.

Urquiza's extensive background includes roles as the Head of the International Legal Cooperation Division of the Brazilian Federal Police and various leadership positions within the Brazilian National Central Bureau of INTERPOL.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy and an accomplished legal scholar, Urquiza is expected to bring a fresh perspective to INTERPOL's mission of global security and collaboration.

