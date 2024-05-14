Investigating UN aid worker's death in Gaza, says IDF

Chennai, May 14 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it is probing the death of a UN aid worker and injury to another in the Rafah region of southern Gaza.

The Israel Army said that it received information that a UN worker was killed and another injured on Monday.

IDF in a statement on Monday late night said that the attack occurred in an active combat zone and generally the UN aid agencies inform it on the movement of their workers in a war zone.

However, IDF said that it was investigating the attack that led to the death of the UN aid worker and injuries to the other worker.

The spokesman of the United Nations has said that aid workers were driving to the European hospital in southern Gaza when one of its aid workers was killed.

The IDF said that it was reviewing the matter and added that the incident occurred in a combat zone but did not admit that its attack killed the UN aid worker.

The IDF is conducting a ground invasion in the Rafah region amid international pressure on the Israeli government against such a move. However, the Israel side has said that it would continue the attack in Rafah as it has received several intelligence inputs that the Hamas military leader, Yahya Sinwar was in the tunnel network of the militant organisation between Khan Younis and Rafah region.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, considered a hawk in the Israeli government, had publicly called for securing Sinwar either dead or alive.

