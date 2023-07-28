IOC logs Rs 13,750 crore Q1 PAT
By IANS | Published: July 28, 2023 04:38 PM 2023-07-28T16:38:46+5:30 2023-07-28T16:40:16+5:30
Chennai, July 28 Oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) on Friday said it closed the first quarter of FY24 with a net profit of Rs 13,750.44 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company said during Q1FY24, it had earned a total income of Rs 221,833.89 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs 252,616.54 crore) and a net profit of Rs 13,750.44 crore (net loss of Rs 1,992.53 crore).
According to IOC, the average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April-June 2023 is $8.34 per bbl (April-June 2022: $31.81 per bbl).
The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April-June 2023 after offsetting inventory loss/gain comes to $9.05 per bbl.
