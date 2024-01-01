Iqbal Khan wishes to travel Antarctica in 2024

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actor Mohammed Iqbal Khan has revealed his plans for the year 2024, and shared that he is planning a trip to Antarctica, saying he feels exploring fresh territory is exhilarating.

Iqbal is known for his work in the shows like 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Chhoona Hai Aasmaan', 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli', 'Nima Denzongpa', and others.

For Iqbal, 2023 was full of opportunities and he has welcomed 2024 with a smile on his face, with new plans and resolutions on his mind.

The actor wishes to travel to Antarctica.

Talking about the same, the 'Waaris' actor said: "I enjoy traveling. And in the coming year I'm planning a trip to Antarctica. I feel exploring fresh territory is exhilarating, one more reason why I love to travel. I crave for new experiences and travel lets us tap into that craving."

"A trip is the perfect time to do something different and exciting, especially something you can’t do during your daily schedules. The thrill starts the minute you land in a new place. So that's a plan in mind for 2024," he shared.

The 'Bharatvarsh' actor continued to add that he always looks forward to becoming a better version of himself every tomorrow.

"I always believe to live in the now by loving the present and being aware of my thoughts and actions. I try to think happy thoughts and speak powerful words and be all myself and love who I am. I always look forward to growing, exploring and experiencing better than before as a human being," he said.

Sharing about the experience of 2023, Iqbal said it was great, full of blessings and opportunities.

"I'm happy and have no regrets at all. Change and learning frequently go hand in hand. With so much learning, the year taught me that your reaction is how you are a person and not the provider," added Iqbal.

On the work front, he was last seen in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', and web series 'Crackdown 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor