Iran announces 2-day holiday for public, private institutions due to heat

Tehran, Aug 2 The Iranian government has announced that public and private institutions across the country will be closed for two days from Wednesday to mitigate the impact of an unprecedented heat wave on public health.

"Because of the unprecedented heat in the coming days, the cabinet has agreed to a proposal put forward by the Health Ministry for closures across the country on Wednesday and Thursday to protect citizens' health," government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi tweeted.

Speaking to local media, Bahadori Jahromi said all state-run and private institutions will be closed, and institutions that provide essential services can obtain permits from relevant authorities to continue their operations, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said his Ministry had submitted to the cabinet a two-day closure proposal for regions with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius after a heatwave was forecast to hit the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to weather forecasts by Iran Meteorological Organization, temperatures in most provinces will likely rise close to or above 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures in some cities such as Ahvaz are likely to surpass 50 degrees Celsius.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor