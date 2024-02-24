Iran Asserts 'Surgical Strike' in Pakistan;Jaish Al Adl Commander Killed After Missile Attack

Iran's military forces have claimed to have killed Ismail Shah Bakhsh, the commander of Jaish al-Adal, a terrorist organization, and some of his associates in Pakistani territory. The news channel, Iran International English, broadcast the news on Saturday morning, citing the country's state media. Even a month ago, Iran had entered the territory of Pakistan and carried out airstrikes on Jaish al-Adal locations. In response, Pakistan also launched an airstrike in Iran's territory.

According to an Al Arabiya News report, the Jaish Al Adal terrorist organization emerged in 2012. The main center of this organization is in Sistan Baluchistan, south of Iran. For the past few years, Jaish al-Adal has often carried out large-scale attacks on Iranian security forces. Also last December, Jaish Al Adal claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan Baluchistan. Around 11 police officers-employees lost their lives in this attack.

Pakistan and Iran had mutually agreed to increase security cooperation last month after launching missile strikes against 'terrorist organizations' that crossed into each other's borders. The agreement between the two countries was announced by the then Foreign Minister of Pakistan's caretaker government Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdullahian at a joint press conference at Pakistan's Foreign Office. Both countries agreed to fight terrorism in their respective areas and resolve each other's problems. But the recent actions of the Iranian military contradict Jilani's claim.

Meanwhile, late night on January 16 this year, Iran carried out missile and drone strikes along the Pakistan border to destroy two bases of Jaish al-Adal. Pakistan had alleged that two boys were killed and three girls were injured in the attack by Iran. Pakistan had on January 17 recalled its ambassador from Iran and announced that it would not allow the Iranian ambassador to return to the country protesting the 'gross violation of its sovereignty'.

