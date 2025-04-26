Iran Blast: Over 400 Injured After Container Explosion at Bandar Abbas Port; Horrific Video Surfaces Online

Iran Blast Video: A massive explosion and fire broke out at Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday. At least 406 people were injured, according to Iranian state TV, as reported by AP. The blast reportedly shattered windows several kilometres away, and videos shared online showed a large mushroom cloud rising after the explosion.

BREAKING: Massive explosion hits the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas pic.twitter.com/PDNvcmCVOi — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2025

The cause of the blast has not been confirmed, but local officials said several containers stored at the port’s wharf area exploded. A crisis management official told state TV that injured people are being evacuated and transferred to medical centres.

According to the reports, following the explosion, port activities were suspended to allow emergency teams to extinguish the fire. Authorities fear that with a large number of workers present at the port, many people may have been injured or killed.

Shahid Rajaee Port is located about 1,000 kilometres south of Tehran. It is Iran's most advanced container port and lies 23 kilometres west of Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province. The port is near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.