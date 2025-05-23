Iran condemns fresh US sanctions ahead of fifth round of nuclear talks

Tehran, May 23 Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Friday strongly condemned the United States for slapping new sanctions on individuals or entities providing Iran with certain construction-related materials.

He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X after the US Department of State claimed in a statement on Wednesday that it had found out that Iran's construction sector was being controlled "directly or indirectly" by the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and identified "10 additional strategic materials that Iran is using in connection with its nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs".

According to the US State Department, the newly identified materials include austenitic nickel-chromium alloy, magnesium ingots, sodium perchlorate, tungsten copper, and certain aluminium sheets and tubes.

Baghaei called the US move "outrageous, unlawful and inhuman", stressing: "The US multi-layered sanctions and coercive measures against Iran have all been calibrated to deprive each and every Iranian citizen of their basic human rights, and as such, these sanctions are no less than crimes against humanity."

He added the sanctions, which were announced ahead of the fifth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, cast further doubts on the US willingness and seriousness for pursuing diplomacy.

Baghaei emphasised that the Iranian nation was determined to remain "steadfast and strong in the face of such absurd animosity".

The new sanctions come as Iran and the United States have held four rounds of talks on Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of US sanctions since April, with the fifth round scheduled to be held in Rome on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Commenting on the fifth round of talks in another post on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's account on X, Baghaei announced the arrival of the Iranian negotiating team in Rome for the talks.

