Iran condemns US Senate's approval of $14bn aid package for Israel

Tehran, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has denounced the US Senate for approving a $14-billion aid package for Israel, which he said would enable more Israeli killings in the Gaza Strip.

Kanaani made the comments on social media platform X on Sunday, in response to the bill passed on February 13 by the US Senate for security assistance to Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the US Senate's decision, funded by American taxpayers, showed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its government would receive $100 million a day from the US for "killing innocent Palestinian civilians".

The US Senate passed the bill by 70 votes to 29. It included $14 billion in security assistance to Israel, among other things.

The US Senate's move has faced widespread criticism at home, with opponents saying the money could be spent on domestic needs rather than weapons, and expressing concern over the death toll in Gaza.

It is unclear whether the bill will pass, as some conservative Republicans in the US House have vowed to stop it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor