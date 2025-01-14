Iran, European powers to resume nuclear talks: Senior diplomat

Tehran, Jan 14 Iran and three European powers -- France, Britain and Germany -- have agreed to restart discussions on lifting sanctions and Tehran's nuclear program, a senior Iranian diplomat said.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy Foreign Minister, announced this on social media platform X as a new round of talks began in Geneva between Iran, the three countries, and the European Union. The talks are expected to cover a range of issues, including how the countries relate to each other, as well as problems in the region and the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gharibabadi said the talks were "serious, frank, and constructive," adding they went into detail about removing sanctions and the nuclear issues needed for a deal.

"Everyone agreed on the need to restart talks on removing sanctions and Iran's nuclear program," he said, adding that reaching a deal needs "a good environment" created by all sides.

Senior diplomats from Iran and the European powers last met in Geneva in November 2024 to discuss Tehran's nuclear program and other topics. Gharibabadi said those talks were open and focused on recent events between the countries, in the region, and worldwide, especially the nuclear program and lifting sanctions.

Iran signed a nuclear agreement with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to limit its nuclear work in return for easing sanctions. But the US left the deal in May 2018 and put sanctions back in place, causing Tehran to reduce its own commitments.

Talks to bring the 2015 deal back to life began in Vienna in April 2021 but have made little progress despite many rounds of discussions.

In December, Germany, the United Kingdom and France released a statement expressing "extreme concern" over Iran's enrichment capacity.

"We strongly urge Iran to reverse these steps, and to immediately halt its nuclear escalation," it said.

The statement came after Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported that Iran was enriching uranium up to 60 per cent purity, approaching the 90 per cent level needed to produce a weapon.

