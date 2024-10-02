Iran-Israel War: UK Forces Involved in Response to Iran Attacks on Israel

UK Defence Secretary John Healey said that British forces had "this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation” without giving more details. According to the report, UK fighter jets participated with Israel and the US to "prevent further escalation in the Middle East."

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran said that it had launched the missiles in retaliation for recent attacks that killed the leaders of the Hezbollah and Hamas groups, as well as a senior Iranian commander.

Responding to Iran's attack, the Israeli military said about 180 missiles were fired, with most intercepted by the system. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom "stands with Israel" and recognises its right to self-defence.

"In the last few hours, the Iranian regime has launched over 200 ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. It's too soon to assess the impact fully, but I condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis, to escalate this incredibly dangerous situation and push the region ever closer to the brink. It cannot be tolerated. We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence," Starmer said in a video statement.

Calling on Iran to stop its attacks, Starmer further stated that Hezbollah and Iran menaced the Middle East for far too long. "Chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst in Lebanon and beyond. Make no mistake, Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel's reasonable demand for the security of its people," he added. Keir was on the phone to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu when the Iranian attacks began.

#WATCH | United Kingdom PM Keir Starmer says, "In the last few hours, the Iranian regime has launched over 200 ballistic missiles at civilian targets in Israel. It's too soon to assess the impact fully, but I condemn this attempt by the Iranian regime to harm innocent Israelis,… pic.twitter.com/LIMz2GWJ4y — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

UK PM advised British nationals to leave Lebanon immediately, warning the situation was becoming "increasingly grave". "The situation in Lebanon is increasingly grave. I want advice for British nationals who are still there. You must leave now. You should register your presence with government officials on our website," Starmer said.

He further added, "We have a chartered flight and we're doing everything we can to get people out. But the situation is extremely volatile. So if you have the means to leave, the time is now. Do not wait..."

John Healey in post on X said, "British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism.

I completely condemn Iran’s attack against Israel. pic.twitter.com/V00WYVTWm9 — John Healey (@JohnHealey_MP) October 1, 2024

"The UK stands fully behind Israel's right to defend its country and its people against threats," he added.

Earlier in April this year, British fighter jets shot down a number of drones fired from Iran at Israel. The drones were intercepted by the RAF in Syrian and Iraqi airspace, where it was already operating as part of the Operation Shader mission against the Islamic State group.