Iran Launches Missiles at Israel; Civilians in Bomb Shelters, Videos Surface
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 1, 2024 10:40 PM2024-10-01T22:40:23+5:302024-10-01T22:45:32+5:30
Iran has launched over 100 missiles toward Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday. This development follows intelligence warnings indicating that Iran might be planning an imminent attack.
Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that Iran intends to target military bases and intelligence headquarters in Israel. The IDF stated on social media platform X, “All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel.”
All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel.
⚡️BREAKING: IRAN ATTACKS ISRAEL.— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 1, 2024
Massive attack of more than 400 ballistic missiles and drones fired at Israel by Iran Sirens across Israel. pic.twitter.com/UFAjopH1rp