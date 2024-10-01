Iran Launches Missiles at Israel; Civilians in Bomb Shelters, Videos Surface

Iran has launched over 100 missiles toward Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday. This development follows intelligence warnings indicating that Iran might be planning an imminent attack.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that Iran intends to target military bases and intelligence headquarters in Israel. The IDF stated on social media platform X, “All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel.”

All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. pic.twitter.com/bKXPdqMsBr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024