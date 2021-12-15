Iran narrows down differences with IAEA: Spokesperson

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said talks between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have made progress on narrowing down differences, official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"I don't want to go into details, but I can expect that the two sides would reach an understanding soon," Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, told the media that restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a "very blurred image" of Tehran's nuclear program.

The IAEA has said its inspectors had been denied access to a centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj city, 40 km northwest of Iran's capital Tehran.

Iran has blamed Israel for the sabotage act in Karaj on June 23 and urged the IAEA to "clarify position" on sabotage against Iranian nuclear sites. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

