Iran says ready to provide rescue aid to US amid wildfires

Tehran, Jan 12 The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) expressed its readiness to send specialised rapid reaction teams, rescue equipment, and trained personnel to the United States in response to the wildfires raging through Los Angeles County.

IRCS President Pirhossein Kolivand made the remarks in a message to Cliff Holtz, CEO of the American Red Cross, on Saturday, expressing sympathy for the casualties of the wildfires, according to a press release published on the IRCS website, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the large-scale wildfires, which have devastated vast areas of the United States, "destroyed many homes and lives, jeopardised thousands of people's safety, and turned the country's beautiful nature into ashes," not only constituted a national crisis but also a "wound on the human conscience, inflicting pain on all responsible and compassionate peoples around the world."

"I assure you, on behalf of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, that you are not alone in these difficult moments," Kolivand said, adding that controlling the wildfires in the United States requires global assistance.

"Drawing on our extensive experience in addressing natural and humanitarian disasters, we, in the Iranian Red Crescent Society, are ready to swiftly dispatch our specialised rapid reaction teams, rescue equipment, and committed, trained personnel to provide aid," he said.

"We are awaiting your response to ensure necessary coordination," Kolivand noted.

Described as some of the worst in the region's history, the wildfires have destroyed more than 12,300 structures and claimed at least 11 lives as of Friday. Officials warn that the true death toll will remain unclear until it is safe for investigators to enter affected neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has been hard hit by the fires, power outages and toxic air quality. Multiple film and TV shoots currently in production have been cancelled, as well as many premieres and events due to the uncertain spread of the fires and toxic air quality.

