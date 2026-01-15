Iran Shuts Airspace to Commercial Flights Amid Tensions With US; Air India and IndiGo Issue Advisories

Iran has temporarily closed its airspace late on Wednesday, January 14, to commercial aircraft without explanation, as tensions with the US are high. The country has imposed airspace restrictions from 10.05 pm Wednesday to 12.0 am Thursday. It was later extended from 1:14 a.m. to 3:30 a.m UTC, according to the order.

As per the FlightRadar data, aircraft are skirting around Iranian airspace as of 8:30 am ET. The restrictions on international flights to and from Tehran are imposed by Iran's civil aviation authority. The airspace closure comes as tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump threatened intervention following a deadly anti-government protest in Iran.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday night, Trump said he has been assured that the killings of protestors in Iran had stopped and that he would “watch it and see” regarding potential US military action.

The Trump administration has withdrawn some military personnel from American bases in the Middle East amid Iranian threats to strike those locations if Washington launches an attack.

Several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have cancelled or rerouted flights to Tehran in recent days. IndiGo said that due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted.

"Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives. This development is beyond our control, and we regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or to claim a refund, as per your preference," the airlines said.

"We remain committed to keeping you informed and supporting you through this evolving situation. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding," IndiGo said.

Air India said due to the current situation in Iran and closure of its airspace, flights are now using alternative routes to avoid overflying the Iranian region. "Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled," Air India said in a post on X.