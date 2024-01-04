Iran Twin Blast: India Expresses Solidarity With Iranian Govt; Death Toll Rises to 103

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed grief over the twin bomb blasts in the city of Kerman, Iran, and extended solidarity with the government. In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), the MEA official spokesperson said, “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible bombings in Kerman City, Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded.”

The death toll in the blast that occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman, near the burial site of the slain military commander Qasem Soleimani, has risen to 103, with 188 people still injured. The first blast occurred 700 meters away from Soleimani’s grave, and the second was one kilometre away as pilgrims visited the site, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The explosions reportedly took place on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death from a US airstrike. While no organisation has claimed responsibility for the explosions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused Israel of being behind them and warned that it would pay a “heavy price.” Raisi stated in a televised speech from Tehran, “I warn the Zionist regime; do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed.” In the aftermath of the explosions, the country has announced a day of mourning on January 4, and Raisi has cancelled his planned visit to Turkey.