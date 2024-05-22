Iran: Vice President Dhankhar pays last respects to Raisi, others in Tehran; meets acting President Mokhber

Tehran [Iran], May 22 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is in Tehran, paid tribute to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, who died in a chopper crash along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Amir-Abdollahian, and others.

The Vice President, also met the acting President of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber as well.

In a post on X, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "VP Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPIndia met Acting President of Iran, Dr. Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran today. VP conveyed condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian."

The memorial ceremony is taking place in Tehran today to pay condolences to Raisi, Abdollahian, and other Iranian officials who met a tragic fate after their helicopter crashed in northwestern Iran on Sunday afternoon.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei has declared five days of national mourning in Iran.

According to Press TV, at least 10 heads of state, 30 delegations headed by ministers, and speakers are attending the official ceremony to pay respect to the late President.

Of the dignitaries who paid their respects to Raisi, and Iranian officials, who are now no more were Azerbaijan Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous

Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani were also present, amongst others.

VP Dhankhar arrived in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon to pay condolences and attend the memorial ceremony of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and other officials who died in a tragic helicopter crash. He departed for Iran in the early morning hours on Wednesday (May 22).

Meanwhile. thousands of people took to the streets in Iran as the funeral ceremony of Raisi began Friday in the city of Tabriz in the north-western region where the chopper in which he was travelling crashed on Sunday.

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran.

The Iranian government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday as well.

Raisi's body will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, on Thursday, Vice-President of the Republic, Mohsen Mansouri, announced.

On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the demise of the Iranian President. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledges Raisi's contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi tweeted.

