Irani Boy Goes in Coma After Man Brutally Slammed Him on Floor at Moscow Airport; CCTV Footage Shocks Internet

A disturbing and horrific video has come to light from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where a man picked up the 2-year-old boy and slammed him on the floor. This video has gone viral on social media and is getting a lot of hate. As per the reports, in the aftermath, the boy has suffered severe skull injuries and fractures and spinal injuries, and currently he is fighting for his life.

As reported by media handles the child had recently arrived in Russia with his mother, fleeing bombing in Iran. In viral video it can be seen that toddler is holding the handle of his trolley bag and man in white shirt resting his forehead and his hands in his pockets, watching him. After a glance the man out of nowhere pickup the boy off the ground, and slams him down.

An Iranian Embassy in India X post sparked outrage after a traveler at Moscow Airport brutally assaulted an Iranian child, whose family had fled Israeli aggression. According to the embassy, the child is now in a coma with serious injuries. The attack occurred while the boy’s pregnant mother retrieved his pushchair. Security footage shows the attacker, identified as Vladimir Vitkov, 31, from Belarus, observing the boy prior to the assault.

Russian authorities have detained Vitkov and are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated or influenced by other factors, including possible drug use.