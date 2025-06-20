Iranian ballistic missile hits children's center in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 : The Israel Defense Forces on Friday stated that Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel.

The Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Beersheba, was attacked by Iranian missile. No injuries were reported, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said in a post on X, "This is footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel. When the world asks why we're fighting Iran, this is your answer."

This is footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children’s center in southern Israel. When the world asks why we’re fighting Iran, this is your answer: pic.twitter.com/UcdeYwsKjA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2025

"Miraculously, no children or staff were physically harmed, as the strike occurred Friday afternoon outside the center's regular operating time. However, the destruction of classrooms and play areas has deeply impacted dozens of local families who rely on the center for stability, safety and childcare," said Colel Chabad.

🎥 WATCH: Iranian Cluster Rocket Hits Colel Chabad Daycare in Be’er Sheva This security footage captures the moment an Iranian cluster rocket struck the Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Be’er Sheva. The affected facility is the Tchelet Mordechai Campus, York Center, part of the… pic.twitter.com/CARd2UhUSt — Colel Chabad (@ColelChabad) June 20, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Be’er Sheva Hit by Iranian Cluster Rocket 🚨 This morning, an Iranian cluster rocket struck our Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Be’er Sheva — The affected facility is the Tchelet Mordechai Campus, York Center, part of the Ohr Chaya and… pic.twitter.com/su8ff5NI6o — Colel Chabad (@ColelChabad) June 20, 2025

Iran likely targeted Beersheba with a cluster bomb in its latest attack on Israel, footage indicated, as per The Times of Israel reported.

Videos and photos from the southern city show several impacts of small munitions at multiple locations in the city, indicating that a ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead was used in the attack.

Meanwhile, following a fresh assessment, the IDF Home Front Command says there are no changes to its guidelines amid the conflict with Iran, as per The Times of Israel.

Gatherings in most areas of the country are permitted up to 30 people, provided a shelter can be reached in time. On Israel's borders, gatherings are permitted up to 50 people outdoors and 100 people indoors.

Nationwide, workplaces will also be able to operate under the same conditions, but schools remain closed.

The guidelines remain in effect until Saturday night, when the Home Front Command will conduct another assessment, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said that Israelis must prepare for a "prolonged campaign" against Iran, in order to "eliminate a threat of this magnitude," as per The Times of Israel.

In a video statement, Zamir says that Iran has been "building for years a clear plan to destroy the State of Israel" and that in recent months, "the plan reached the point of no return, where the capabilities reached operational capability."

