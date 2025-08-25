Iranian missile-damaged lab in Israel continues to drive groundbreaking metabolic research

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): A research team at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has discovered a cellular mechanism acting as a "metabolic control system" that regulates energy use and blood sugar levels, paving the way for next-generation treatments for metabolic diseases, diabetes, and even cancer.

The study, led by Prof. Ehud Ohana and PhD student Noa Yehoshua, identified two key transport proteins in liver cellsNaCT and Glutthat work in perfect coordination to monitor nutrient availability and optimise energy management. The findings, published in Nature Communications, reveal that cells actively "negotiate" their nutrient intake rather than passively responding to hormones like insulin.

Experiments in mice showed that targeting this synchronised transport system with specific molecules dramatically lowered blood glucose levels by around 20 per cent after a single weekly treatment, highlighting potential therapeutic applications for diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease, and cancer. Cancer cells, the researchers note, exploit this system by altering Glut and NaCT expression to promote uncontrolled growth, making the mechanism a promising target for future anti-cancer therapies.

Despite suffering significant damage in the Iranian missile strike on Soroka University Medical Centre in June, Prof. Ohana's lab has fully resumed operations, supported by the university and its Health Sciences faculty.

BGN Technologies, Ben-Gurion University's commercialisation arm, plans to collaborate with international partners to translate these findings into innovative treatments for millions worldwide. (ANI/TPS)

