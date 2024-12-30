Iranian President Pezeshkian offers condolences on Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, praises his leadership

Tehran [Iran], December 30 : Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, praising him as a great leader of India and a key supporter of the strong relations between India and Iran.

In a message shared on X, Pezeshkian expressed his sympathies to Singh's family, relatives, and the people of India. He wrote on X, "I offer my condolences to the family and relatives of the late former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and to the entire people and government of #India. Dr. Singh was a great leader for India and a great supporter of relations between the two nations of Iran and India."

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi.

On Sunday, the ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi, a day after he was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Foreign Minister of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said on Saturday.

Tributes poured in from across the world on the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh, born on September 26, 1932, served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He is widely remembered for his pivotal role in modernising India's economy through the liberalisation reforms introduced as Finance Minister in 1991. These reforms marked a turning point in India's integration into the global market.

Singh was cremated near Rajghat, New Delhi, where many of India's prominent leaders are laid to rest, marking the final farewell to a statesman who shaped modern India's economic and diplomatic trajectory.

