Iranian President Pezeshkian visits Iraq on inaugural foreign trip

Baghdad, Sep 12 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Baghdad for his first official foreign visit since taking office in July.

During his visit, Pezeshkian on Wednesday met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, who expressed his country's intent to enhance bilateral cooperation on counterterrorism, border security, and efforts to ease regional tensions, according to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency.

Pezeshkian responded by affirming Iran's readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and improve coordination on mutual interests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The Iranian President also held discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, during which 14 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed. These agreements cover various sectors, including the economy, training, youth and sports, cultural and educational exchanges, media, communications, free zones, agriculture, natural resources, social security, and chambers of commerce, according to al-Sudani's media office on the social media platform X.

Before the signing ceremony, al-Sudani and Pezeshkian discussed bilateral cooperation on border security and other issues, the statement noted.

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of the deep bilateral relationship and its impact on regional stability. Both leaders condemned Israel's "ongoing aggression" in the Gaza Strip, warned of potential threats to regional security and stability, and called for efforts to halt what they described as Israeli "genocide" against Palestinians.

Following the signing ceremony, al-Sudani and Pezeshkian held a joint press conference, where al-Sudani stated that the MoUs would "form a roadmap" for bolstering bilateral cooperation.

Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's desire for "a strong, stable, secure, independent, and peaceful Iraq" and expressed confidence in building robust relations between the two nations.

The Iranian President's visit also includes trips to the provinces of Basra, Karbala, and Najaf, as well as Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

