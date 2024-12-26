Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan stresses strengthening ties with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 25 : The newly appointed Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan, Alireza Beikdeli, on Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening relations with the Taliban's Ministry of Interior during a meeting with Taliban Minister Eskander Momani.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan, Beikdeli emphasised enhancing cooperation between the two countries' interior ministries as part of strengthening cooperation and maintaining good neighbourly relations.

"In a meeting between Alireza Bekdali, the acting head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's embassy in Kabul, and Eskandar Momeni, the Minister of Interior, the importance of strengthening cooperation between the ministries of Iran and Afghanistan within the framework of neighbourly relations was emphasised," the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan said on X.

Earlier, the embassy also stated that Beikdeli recently met with Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to brief him on his diplomatic objectives in developing the relations and cooperation between the two nations.

"Alireza Bekdali, the new head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's embassy in Afghanistan, met with Foreign Minister Dr. Seyed Abbas Araqchi and, while presenting a report on the scope of his mission, explained the upcoming plans in the field of pursuing the development of relations and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries," the embassy said on X.

Notably, Iran has not officially recognised the Taliban; it has increasingly engaged diplomatically with the group. This shift in Iran's approach reflects Afghanistan's growing geopolitical significance to Iran, particularly in terms of regional security and economic interests, Khaama Press reported.

Looking ahead, this relationship could expand into areas such as trade, security, and regional stability, with Iran's future involvement with the Taliban likely influenced by both Afghanistan's political developments and broader regional factors.

