Iraq requests UN to end mandate of UNAMI mission at end of next year

New York [US], May 22 (ANI/WAM): The Government of Iraq has officially requested the United Nations to end the mandate of its Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) permanently, as of December 31, 2025, provided that its efforts during the remainder of this year are limited to completing its work only in economic reform files. , service delivery, sustainable development, climate change, and other development aspects.

This came during an official letter addressed by Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, during which he stressed that his government's request in this regard is based on its sovereign right, as the host country of the "UNAMI" mission, and after taking into account the size of the UNAMI mission, the number of its employees, and its need. Sufficient time to wind down its work and transfer its files to Iraqi institutions and UN agencies before the deadline expires.

Al-Sudani expressed his government's readiness to fully cooperate and provide the assistance and support required to achieve the process of ending the mission, including sending an Iraqi technical delegation to discuss and agree on the mechanism for its liquidation and final closure. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor