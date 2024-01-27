Iraq, US launch 1st round of dialogue on ending US-led coalition's mission

Baghdad, Jan 27 The first round of dialogue to discuss ending the US-led international coalition's mission in Iraq was launched on Saturday, the Iraqi government said.

A statement by the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said that al-Sudani sponsored the launch of the first round of the dialogue without giving further details, while publishing a picture showing al-Sudani chairing a meeting attended by senior Iraqi military officers and US officials.

On Thursday, Iraq said it agreed with the US to form the Higher Military Commission to discuss the end of the US-led international coalition's mission in Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraq noted that the commission will assess the threat posed by the Islamic State and evaluate the capabilities of Iraqi security forces, in order to formulate a clear timetable for the gradual reduction of international coalition advisors in Iraq and the end of the coalition's military mission.

