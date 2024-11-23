Iraq warns of possible Israeli attacks in letters to UN

Baghdad, Nov 23 The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it had sent official letters to the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation over Israel's possible attacks on Iraq.

Iraq's letters came in response to an Israeli complaint to the UN Security Council against Iran-backed militias in Iraq carrying out attacks on Israel, which holds Baghdad responsible for the attacks.

A statement by the ministry said that the Israeli complaint to the UN Security Council "is part of a systematic policy to create allegations and pretexts to expand the scope of conflict in the region", Xinhua news agency reported.

The Iraqi letters also stressed "Iraq's call for concerted international efforts to stop the Israeli escalation in the region and ensure respect for international laws and conventions," according to the statement.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraqi Shiite militias, has repeatedly carried out drone and missile attacks on Israel.

