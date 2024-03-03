Iraqi intelligence rescues Yazidi woman kidnapped by IS militants

Baghdad, March 3 The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) has said that its members rescued a Yazidi woman kidnapped ten years ago by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group.

Acting on intelligence reports, the Iraqi intelligence agents carried out an operation inside Syria and were able to reach Kufan Eido Khorto, a Yazidi woman who was kidnapped by IS militants in 2014 when they took control of the town of Sinjar, nearly 120 km west of Nineveh's provincial capital Mosul, an INIS statement said on Saturday.

The Iraqi intelligence returned Khorto to Iraq and handed her over to her family, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Yazidis are an Iraqi ethnic and religious minority.

In 2014, the extremist IS militants abducted and enslaved hundreds of Yazidi women and children.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor