IRDAI looks to revise startup capital for insurers, experts ask about pricing method

By IANS | Published: July 27, 2022 11:30 AM2022-07-27T11:30:05+5:302022-07-27T11:35:07+5:30

Chennai, July 27 The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from ...

IRDAI looks to revise startup capital for insurers, experts ask about pricing method | IRDAI looks to revise startup capital for insurers, experts ask about pricing method

IRDAI looks to revise startup capital for insurers, experts ask about pricing method

Next

Chennai, July 27 The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :The insurance regulatory and development authority of indiaThe insurance regulatory and development authority of india