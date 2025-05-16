Ireland reaffirms commitment to human rights amid rising concerns over Baloch activists' detention

Dublin [Ireland], May 16 : The Irish government has expressed deep concern over the increasing crackdown on civil society activists in Pakistan's Balochistan province and reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the human rights situation in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.

In response to a May 13 parliamentary question from People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, Tanaiste and Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris, acknowledged the recent arrests of prominent Baloch human rights advocates, including Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gullzadi Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, and Sibghatullah Shaji.

In a written response, Harris stated that the Irish Embassy in Islamabad is actively tracking developments in the region and is coordinating with the European Union Delegation and other like-minded partners to evaluate an appropriate diplomatic response, The Balochistan Post reported.

Highlighting Ireland's steadfast stance on global human rights, Harris emphasised that fundamental civil liberties, such as freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and political participation, are central pillars of Ireland's foreign and trade policy.

"The situation in Balochistan is deeply troubling. Ireland remains committed to ensuring that fundamental rights are respected globally," Harris said.

He also referred to the European Union's engagement with Pakistan, particularly during the 14th EU-Pakistan Joint Commission held in November 2024, where concerns over democracy, the rule of law, and civic freedoms were addressed by the Sub-Group on Human Rights, The Balochistan Post reported.

These issues are tied to Pakistan's participation in the EU's GSP+ scheme, which links trade benefits to the implementation of international human rights conventions.

International human rights organisations have repeatedly condemned the increasing number of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in Balochistan, accusing the Pakistani state of suppressing dissent and silencing political activists through unlawful means.

On March 22, Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists were arrested for allegedly "attacking" Quetta Civil Hospital and "inciting people to violence," Dawn reported. The arrest came a day after police conducted a crackdown on BYC members in Quetta while they were holding protest against alleged enforced disappearances.

