IREO Group MD Lalit Goyal sent to ED custody till July 7

New Delhi, July 5 A special PMLA court on Wednesday sent realty firm IREO Group's MD Lalit Goyal, who was arrested by the Environment Directorate (ED) in connection with judge bribery case to the agency's custody till July 7.

Goyal was produced before the designated PMLA Court at Panchkula.

In the same matter the ED had earlier arrested another realty firm M3M's directors Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal as well as Ajay Parmar, a relative of the accused judge Sudhir Parmar, in the matter.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on the FIR, filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Haryana's Panchkula that Sudhir Parmar, posted as Special Judge for CBI and ED cases there then, showed favouritism to the accused individuals, namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal, and Goyal in the criminal cases of the ED under PMLA and other cases of the CBI pending against them in his court, in exchange for undue advantage

It was alleged that Sudhir Parmar received undue benefits through his relative Ajay Parmar.

The FIR further mentioned that reliable information indicated instances of grave misconduct, abuse of official position, and demand/acceptance of undue advantage/bribe from the accused individuals in the cases pending in his court.

Incriminating evidence was seized during the search and Ajay Parmar was arrested. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

